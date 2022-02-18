Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,031 Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schrödinger by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Schrödinger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

