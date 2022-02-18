Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $476,000 Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 438.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $10,656,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 913.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 644,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.68 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.