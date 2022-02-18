Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $401,000 Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

