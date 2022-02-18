Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $564,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NYSE:ONON opened at $26.54 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

