Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.30.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $440.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.69 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.