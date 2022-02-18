Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,968 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,783 shares of company stock worth $18,090,292.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.