Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.43. 26,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,210. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

