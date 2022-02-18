Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pool stock traded up $15.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,210. Pool has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.13.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pool by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Pool by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.