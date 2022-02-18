Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.54.
NASDAQ PRCH opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.
In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Porch Group Company Profile
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.