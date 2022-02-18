Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 573,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.