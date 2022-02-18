PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

PPL stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 531,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

