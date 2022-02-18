PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.29% of PRA Group worth $78,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

