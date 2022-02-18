Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 4.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 3,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 199,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $580.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256,033 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.