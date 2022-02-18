Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
POAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,343. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
