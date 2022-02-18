Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

POAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,343. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POAI. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

