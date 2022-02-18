Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Premier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.