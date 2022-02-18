Profund Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BOOM opened at $36.03 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.66 million, a PE ratio of 400.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

