Profund Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $47.42 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

