Profund Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NVR by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,001.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,508.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5,249.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

