Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Progress Software by 141.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 210.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

