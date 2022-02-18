Profund Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $48,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

