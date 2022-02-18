Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 163.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,916 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $67,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

PLD stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

