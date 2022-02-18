ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.95.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

