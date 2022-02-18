ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.
PRQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
