ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.