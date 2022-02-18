Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

