Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Proterra alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 1,683,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71. Proterra has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.