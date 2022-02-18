Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Proton has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $114.05 million and $4.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038086 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00107654 BTC.
About Proton
According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “
Proton Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
