Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.92% of Provident Bancorp worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

PVBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.