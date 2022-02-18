Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Prudential Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

