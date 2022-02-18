Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

