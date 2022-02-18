Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.