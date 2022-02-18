Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,989. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $63.83.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
