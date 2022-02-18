Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,989. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.