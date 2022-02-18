Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LRTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

