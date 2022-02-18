PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $86.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,974.55 or 1.00277602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002420 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00019243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00363927 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

