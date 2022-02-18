Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

PYXS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.