Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,213. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $41.35 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

