Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Fire Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,281. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.36 million, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

