Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

