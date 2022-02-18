Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,271. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,337,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,443,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

