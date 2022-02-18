Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$73.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.85. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.95.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

