Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,677. Primerica has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

