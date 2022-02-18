Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $164.46 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

