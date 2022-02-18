Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

