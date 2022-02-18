Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:WMT opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.