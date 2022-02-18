Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Increased by Truist Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

DVN stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $54.44. 228,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,132,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Devon Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.