Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Increased by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

NYSE OC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 5,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

