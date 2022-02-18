Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

NYSE OC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. 5,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.