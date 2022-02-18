Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.51. 20,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,482. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.