Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Applied Materials, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $12,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

