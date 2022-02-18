Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Issued By Truist Financial

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Engagesmart stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,175. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Engagesmart by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $35,688,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

