Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $43,651,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

