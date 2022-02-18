Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Issued By Truist Financial

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Engagesmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,175. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

