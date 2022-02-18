Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issued By Truist Financial

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NMI in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,421. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,501,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.